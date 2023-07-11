Pendant Added To iPhone ProMax, Apple's Costliest. The Price Now Is...

Diamond Snowflake is created in partnership with renowned British jewellery brand Graff.

A model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be Apple's priciest phone yet as it costs approximately $450,000 (around Rs 3.7 crore). Called the Diamond Snowflake, the limited edition model has been designed by the Russian company Caviar.

According to South China Morning Post, the Diamond Snowflake is created in partnership with renowned British jewellery brand Graff, and only three of these exclusive devices exist. The highlight of the phone is the massive pendant attached to the backplate of the smartphone.

This pendant is made from platinum as well as white gold, and it boasts a collection of round and marquise-cut diamonds. The pendant alone is estimated to be worth $75,000 (approximately Rs 62 lakh), the outlet reported.

Furthermore, the backplate of the phone is crafted with 18k white gold. It displays an exquisite pattern of 570 diamonds.

"Diamond Snowflake is a treasure of the jewelry house Caviar. We have disassembled the Snowflake diamond necklace by Graff and used its dazzling snowflake pendant to decorate the smartphone. It will give you the shine of million stars," the official website read.

According to SCMP, the diamond-encrusted iPhone can be bought from the official website of Caviar. The smartphone carries a one-year warranty and it also comes with a authenticity certificate from Graff. The delivery is reportedly done by a "mailing service used by a lot of corporations for sending packages and correspondence abroad," the website read.

The Russian company also launched a Swarovski edition, which features a nearly identical design but Swarovski crystals instead of diamonds, and a slightly more affordable price tag. Called the Crystal Snowflake SE (Swarovski Edition), this version is limited to a run of 20. This phone comes with a white, leather-wrapped box which can only be opened with a gold key, which is supplied in a separate, gold-coloured box.

Notably, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September last year. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was originally launched in India for Rs 1,39,900.