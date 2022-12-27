Pavel Antov: 5 Points On Putin Critic Who Died In Odisha

Mr Antov was chairman of the agriculture committee at the legislature in Russia's Vladimir region, according to Telegraph. He was ranked the country's highest-earning lawmaker by Forbes, with a declared annual income of just under 130 million pounds (Rs 130 crore).

Pavel Antov was also the founder of Vladimir Standard, a major meat producer, according to Telegraph.

He had posted a WhatsApp message in July, calling Russia's missile attack on Kyiv as "terrorism". Mr Antov later withdrew the comment and apologised, claiming that it was a "technical error" and "an unfortunate misunderstanding".

Reacting to the news of his death, Vyacheslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament, said on its Telegram channel, "Our colleague, a successful entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away. On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deep condolences to relatives and friends."