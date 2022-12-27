Pavel Antov: 5 Points On Putin Critic Who Died In Odisha

Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov was found dead in a hotel in Odisha, news agency TASS reported. He had recently sent out a message criticising Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Here are five points on Pavel Antov:

  1. Mr Antov was chairman of the agriculture committee at the legislature in Russia's Vladimir region, according to Telegraph. He was ranked the country's highest-earning lawmaker by Forbes, with a declared annual income of just under 130 million pounds (Rs 130 crore).

  2. Pavel Antov was also the founder of Vladimir Standard, a major meat producer, according to Telegraph.

  3. He had posted a WhatsApp message in July, calling Russia's missile attack on Kyiv as "terrorism". Mr Antov later withdrew the comment and apologised, claiming that it was a "technical error" and "an unfortunate misunderstanding".

  4. Reacting to the news of his death, Vyacheslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament, said on its Telegram channel, "Our colleague, a successful entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away. On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deep condolences to relatives and friends."

  5. The 65-year-old was part of the main pro-Putin party United Russia.



