He Checked In A Sealed Whiskey Bottle, Was Shocked After Flight Landed

The man slammed baggage handlers as "thieves". (Representational Pic)

A man has claimed that a bottle of whiskey he packed in his check-in luggage arrived open and one-third empty. Christopher Ambler shared a photo of the expensive Glenmorangie 'A Tale of Cake' whiskey bottle that shows the seal opened and a little content missing. Mr Ambler said he travelled on a United Airlines flight and slammed its baggage handlers as "thieves". The angry passenger also tagged United in his tweet. According to Independent, the whiskey retails at 449.95 pounds (Rs 45,556) on Amazon UK.

"Hey @united - bottle of expensive scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves," Mr Ambler said in his tweet.

Hey @united - bottle of expensive scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves. pic.twitter.com/UHzTLzF4Eu — Though it be not written down, I am an ass. (@TheDogberry) March 28, 2023

United Airlines responded saying they are "sorry to hear about this" and asked Mr Ambler to file a report at its baggage resolution centre.

The tweet sparked a flurry of comments on Twitter, but most of the users appeared confused.

"Of particular concern is that they may have done something untoward to the remaining contents, rendering further consumption a dubious proposition," tweeted one of them.

"Who is to prove you didn't drink half and then wanted some money back by pretending it wasn't you? It's he said - she said - so hard to prove this one," wrote another one.

Others, however, admired the gall of the thief.

"What class... swigging like a king," said one user. "Wow. This takes the cake," one of the users tweeted.

Passengers keep complaining that their baggage is lost or tampered with. Last year, an IndiGo passenger hacked into the airline's website to locate his luggage after he ended up with the wrong bag by mistake.

Nandan Kumar said that he managed to find his co-passenger's details on IndiGo's website to connect with him and got his luggage back.