'Pain Is Real': Zoho CEO Posts About Garlic Infused Coffee At Fancy Restaurant

Zoho Corp's founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Sridhar Vembu, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his review of "garlic-infused black gram cappuccino with rye lavash".

Mr Vembu posted a cropped image of the dish on the menu card and wrote, "When the universe conspires to give you "Garlic infused black gram cappuccino with rye lavash" (sic) at a way-too-fancy way-too-cool high-end fusion restaurant and you paid for it, it is best to think: Pain is Real, Suffering is Optional."

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Vembu quipped, "Imagine Cappucino and Garlic black gram soup having an illegitimate child."

See the post here:

When the universe conspires to give you "Garlic infused black gram cappucino with rye lavash" (sic) at a way-too-fancy way-too-cool high end fusion restaurant and you paid for it, it is best to think: Pain is Real, Suffering is Optional. pic.twitter.com/RXWp9FhlfI — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 9, 2023

Since being posted, the post has received 69,000 views along with an array of comments from the netizens.

A user wrote on X, "Pain is real, suffering is optional. But sometimes, it's also worth it."

Another user shared his review of Mushroom cappuccino, "It's just foam! Another known one is Mushroom Cappucino ..no coffee here. They just use the cappuccino attachment with the soup to create the foam/froth part."

The third user joked, "Maybe what they wanted to say was black coffee decoction in kala channa daal with bread?"

"Someone dropped coffee decoction in rasam and thought it was a cool idea. LMAO," remarked the fourth user.

"Most high-end rest have fancy fusion food with high prices and teeny weeny qty, but in a decorative display. Marketing is key today," the fifth user wrote.



