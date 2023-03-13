''History Is Made'': Internet Thrilled After 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song At Oscars 2023

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster song

'Naatu Natu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' on Monday made history by becoming the first Indian film to win an Oscar for best original song. This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster song composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

'Naatu Naatu' celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm.

Celebrating the win, team RRR wrote on Twitter, ''We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!!''

M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the team and wrote, ''Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu.''

See more reactions:

It was the second win for an Indian film - The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Subject.

'Naatu Naatu' singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava also performed the song at the Oscars ceremony. 'RRR' (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.