OpenAI Tests New Search Engine SearchGPT, Seeks To Challenge Google's Dominance

Sam Altman's OpenAI is taking on Google with a new search engine that uses company's AI technology.

Artificial intelligence, at a very high pace, is changing the online landscape and causing effects on the personal and professional lives of every internet user. OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Meta are some leading tech giants contending to lead this new era of technology.

After the dominance war in the field of generative AI, the time has come when AI-driven search engines have become indispensable for discovering the web.

Now, OpenAI is testing the search engine everybody has been waiting for: SearchGPT. The new tool will directly challenge Google's dominance in well-established search services. OpenAI announced that SearchGPT will include information from business partners to enrich searching and cite sources.

The move comes as Google, which dominated the search market for years, finds itself having a hard time keeping up with the rapid development of AI technology that was opened initially by OpenAI's release of ChatGPT back in November 2022. Additionally, SearchGPT is able to take on Microsoft's Bing, powered by OpenAI technology last year, in a bid to give Google more competition.

The OpenAI has said that they are currently working on a prototype, which is temporary. We plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

In a statement on its website, the company said, "We're testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We're launching with a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future. If you're interested in trying the prototype, sign up (opens in a new window) for the waitlist."

SearchGPT promises to quickly and directly respond to users questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources.

Additionally, the user will be able to ask follow-up questions, like you would in a conversation with a person, with the shared context building with each query.