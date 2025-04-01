Open AI CEO Sam Altman Reshares Ghibli-Style Images Of PM Modi, Drops Emoji

OpenAI's latest image-generation update has unleashed a wave of creativity on social media, transforming it into a vibrant Ghibli art fest. The internet is now filled with stunning watercolour-like landscapes, hand-drawn character portraits with expressive eyes, and intricate details reminiscent of Studio Ghibli's iconic style. This viral trend is all thanks to OpenAI's newest tool, which can generate highly detailed images with minimal input.

On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reshared a post from the Government of India's official account, MyGov, on X. The post featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's images recreated in the iconic Studio Ghibli style, showcasing him in various moments, such as shaking hands with former US President Donald Trump, posing with French President Emmanuel Macron, playing with lion cubs, and visiting the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. Mr Altman reshared the post, accompanied by an Indian flag emoji.

"Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes," the post by MyGov read.

In another tweet, Mr Altman also announced that ChatGPT's image generation feature is now available to all users, including those on the free version. This update comes amid the massive popularity of Ghibli-style images, which have taken social media by storm. The CEO revealed that the AI platform gained one million new users in just an hour.

the chatgpt launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments i'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days.



we added one million users in the last hour. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 31, 2025

Notably, the ChatGPT Ghibli image generation tool allows users to transform their photos into stunning Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork. This feature is part of ChatGPT's latest update, which includes a powerful image generation model that can produce highly accurate and stylized visuals.

The response to this feature has been overwhelming, with users generating millions of Ghibli-style images within hours. Even celebrities are joining in on the trend, sharing their own transformed images on social media.

However, the images have also sparked a heated debate. While some are impressed by the AI's ability to create stunning artwork, many argued that OpenAI is exploiting Ghibli's signature style without properly crediting the original creators. Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has been particularly vocal about his opposition to AI-generated animation. In a resurfaced video, he called it "an insult to life itself," highlighting the long-standing debate over AI's impact on traditional artistry.