On 53rd Birthday, Elon Musk Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Himself. See Post

Elon Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $210.7 billion.

World's richest person Elon Musk has turned 53 today and to mark the occasion, the tech billionaire shared a major throwback picture of himself. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa to Maye Musk and Errol Musk, shared a picture from 1994. "30 years ago," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

30 years ago pic.twitter.com/y8MDRQYY32 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2024

Shared just a few hours back, the picture has already racked up over 6.1 million views and hundreds of comments from people wishing the Tesla chief on his birthday. "Happy birthday brother. Thank you for everything you do for humanity," wrote one user. "Elon this has inspired me to become the World's richest man 30 years from now," commented another.

Elon Musk's mother also brought in his 53rd birthday with a throwback picture. Maye Musk took to social media this morning to wish her eldest son a happy birthday with an old picture and a sweet message. The image shows the tech billionaire as a toddler, standing in front of a birthday cake.

"Happy Birthday @elonmusk Thank you for 53 years of joy and excitement. Hoping you smile today as much as you did on your 4th birthday, after seeing the cake your Aunt Lynne made for you! Proud of you," wrote Maye Musk, a Canadian author and model, on X while sharing the picture.

Happy Birthday @elonmusk Thank you for 53 years of joy and excitement.

Hoping you smile today as much as you did on your 4th birthday, after seeing the cake your Aunt Lynne made for you 🎂🎉

Proud of you. 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/FhI4ZgJ98h — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2024

Maye Musk's post quickly garnered more than 230,000 views and hundreds of comments from people wishing Mr Musk on his birthday. "You raised a great kid, Maye! Hope that Elon has a very happy birthday!" commented one user. "Well, we celebrate you for raising such great and wonderful kids. Elon definitely got his heart from you," added another.

Also read | "Keep An Eye On...": Instagram CEO On How To Increase Engagement On Platform

Notably, Elon Musk was born to Errol and Maye Musk in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971. He went on to attend the Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and the University of Pennsylvania. Mr Musk was accepted to Stanford's PhD programme but dropped out after two days. After being rejected for a role at Netscape, he started Zip2, the web software company that would go on to make him a millionaire.

Mr Musk is today the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $210.7 billion. He derives his wealth primarily from his stake in Tesla, as well as his holdings in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and social media platform 'X'.