Old Video: ChatGPT Founder On How He Plans To Monetise Product

Sam Altman's honest reply is winning hearts on the internet.

An old video of ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman has surfaced on the internet. In an interview with StrictlyVC, 3 years ago, Sam Altman was asked how he plans to monetise ChatGPT. His honest reply is winning hearts on the internet.

Shared on Twitter by Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the caption of the video reads, "Seems a very serious & real answer by @sama #ChatGPT"

In the video, Sam Altman during a chat with Connie Loizos is asked if he is going to monetise ChatGPT. Mr Altman's reply was short and swift, "The honest answer is, we have no idea."

He added, "We never made any revenue. We have no current plans to make any revenue. We have no idea how we may one day generate revenue."

Further in the chat, Mr Altman talked about the expectations of investors. He said, "they have made "soft promises" to the investors that ChatGPT itself would figure out a way to generate an investment return for them."

He adds, " "You can laugh. It's all right. But, it is what I actually believe is going to happen."

Watch the video here:

OpenAI's ChatGPT became an internet sensation when it was released without warning in November, allowing users to experiment with its ability to write essays, articles and poems as well as computer code in just seconds.

OpenAI has released the ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot, which is powered by generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), that creates new content after being trained on large amounts of data.

GPT-3 is an autoregressive language model that outputs remarkably human-like text. GPT-3 one of the largest and most advanced language models in the world, clocking in at 175 billion parameters, is trained on Azure's AI supercomputer.