Olaplex Sued For Causing Hair Loss, Company Calls Allegations Baseless

Olaplex, a popular hair care brand, is being sued by 28 women who claim its products cause hair loss, blisters and other problems, as per a report in BBC. The company's products include shampoos, conditioners and treatments that claim to "repair broken bonds and rejuvenate hair" in a safe manner.

The plaintiff's claim that Olaplex's products caused "serious injuries" such as hair loss, breakage, bald spots and scalp irritation specifically targeting its No. 0 to No. 9 products. They are said to have "lost their hair, in some cases more than half and leaving bald spots in others," according to the lawsuit, which was filed last week in a district court in California. Their hair was "dry, brittle, frizzy and dull," it added.

As per the outlet, Olaplex products are marketed specifically to people who bleach their hair, and while it is widely available to the general public, several products are only available to trained hair professionals. Many salons around the world offer it as a treatment for those getting their hair coloured at an additional cost. The company is also endorsed by influencers and celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore.

According to the legal records, several women have suffered from severe itching, rashes, yeast infections, bacterial infections, burning, open sores, and as a result, depression. In addition, the lawsuit asserts that Olaplex products contain the chemicals lilial and panthenol, which can cause skin disorders like "inflamed, blistered, flaking or scaling skin" and hair loss, according to BBC. It also contends that Olaplex is still marketing older products that contain lilial, a common fragrance that has been linked to infertility, despite Olaplex's assertion that it removed the component from all of its products globally "out of an abundance of caution."

The lawyers claimed they thoroughly analysed all potential contributing causes to the women's hair loss and scalp issues but came to the conclusion that "the products alone are to blame."

However, Olaplex took to Instagram and said that all the allegations are baseless. "We want to reassure our community of Professional stylists, customers and fans that they can continue to use our products with confidence." They added that they have publicly released test results on its website "from independent third-party laboratories, going above and beyond industry standards."

The company continued, "We are prepared to vigorously defend our Company, our brand, and our products against these baseless accusations."