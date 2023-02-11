Now You Can Buy A Coca-Cola Phone. Here's The Price

The Coca-Cola Phone arrives with a refreshing design.

Coca-Cola has been ruling the soda market for years with soft drinks and club sodas. And now it has jumped into the smartphone market with the launch of the new Coca-Cola Phone. The Coca-Cola phone is a tribute to the well-known soft drink, with its design relying mainly on its recognisable logo and beautiful nuances of red.

This phone is an edition of the Realme 10 Pro smartphone, which was announced at the end of 2022. This special edition has a fresh look and a distinctive theme with a tonne of in-depth adjustments. This phone, which has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and costs Rs 20,999, is limited to 1,000 units.

The phone sports a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

Realme did not alter the specifications of the 10 Pro, thus its performance will be comparable to that of the standard model.

The Realme company has been actively marketing the phone on all of its social media platforms. The posts inform that the phone will be available for sale starting on February 14, which could be a strategy to capitalise on the Valentine's Day market.