Novak Djokovic Tells British Fans To 'Shut Up, Be Quiet', Video Goes Viral

Novak Djokovic told Great Britain's supporters to respect players.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic told British fans to "shut up" and show "respect" players after leading Serbia to victory in the Davis Cup quarter-final match in Malaga. A clip of Djokovic's outburst has gone viral on social media. A crowd of 5,000 people, supporting Great Britain, watched the match on Thursday and Djokovic responded to their cheers by cupping his ears and blowing kisses to them. The 36-year-old appeared disturbed when fans made noise between his first and second serves.

Watch the video:

Drama. 😮



🥁 The Team GB section was playing drums during Djokovic's interview, after knocking Great Britain out of the Davis Cup:



Novak replied: "Learn how to respect players, learn how to respect people, you shut up, you be quiet." pic.twitter.com/SNNsCcxtSn — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) November 23, 2023

He sealed 6-4 6-4 victory over Cameron Norrie and was giving an on-court interview when some fans of Great Britain began drumming.

Djokovic snapped and told them, "Learn how to respect players, learn how to behave yourself," before adding, "No, you shut up, you be quiet."

The 24-time grand slam champion said the atmosphere was "normal" for a Davis Cup tie, but added some fans tried to drown out his victory speech with drums, which the superstar said he felt he had to respond to.

"The entire match pretty much, there was disrespect but it's something I have to be prepared for in the Davis Cup," Djokovic told reporters when asked about the outburst.

"It's normal that fans step over the line and in the heat of the moment you react too and in a way show that you don't allow this kind of behaviour. They can do whatever they want but I'm going to respond to that," he added.

Lean Smith, captain of Great Britain, did not criticise the team's fans and said the atmosphere they created was "one of the good things about the Davis Cup".

"Whether there is a bit that goes over, comments, I could hear a couple - I don't think it's that bad," Smith said. "I would hate to see it quietening down, because there's enough quiet tennis as it is," he added.

Djokovic's victory pits him on a collision course with Italy's Jannik Sinner, whom he beat on Sunday in the ATP Finals to clinch his seventh title of the season.