'Not Okay': Entrepreneur Slams Bengaluru Airport For Unsanitary Practice

Anand Nichani, the Managing Director of Magniflex India, recently slammed Bengaluru airport for unsanitary practices being carried out on the premises. He blasted the airport administration for asking passengers to use the same trays for shoes and scanning of personal items including computers and phones, during security check-in.

"The same trays that carry our muddy shoes are used for our personal items at airport security! This is NOT okay! @BLRAirport, it's time to make dedicated trays for shoes MANDATORY for a cleaner & more pleasant experience for everyone! Who's with me? #HygieneMattersBIAL," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to the same, the official account of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, said that they have dedicated shoe trays for the same. "Hello @NichaniAnand, hygiene and passenger experience are top priorities for us, thus, we've positioned dedicated shoe trays adjacent to all of the X-rays for ease," they said.

However, Mr Anand said he could not find a shoe tray stack near the security belt. "And yet people are using the same trays for shoes? I didn't find any shoe tray stack near my security belt!! Why isn't this mandatory?," he said on the microblogging platform.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 33,000 views and six hundred likes on the platform.

"Keeping airports clean is crucial for a smooth travel experience. A clean gateway is a welcoming gateway!" said a user.

A person commented, "Cleanliness in travel should never be overlooked. Support the call for change!"

"Kids jackets and belongings also go in the same tray, this can put them at risk! We need separate shoe trays to be mandatory!" remarked a person.

"Not only in Bangalore airport. Many airports across India, this is the same situation. Disgusting practice by airport officials..I always carry old newspapers in my bag and I used to cover the tray with a paper before placing my personal items," commented a user.