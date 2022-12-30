No New Entry, Hotel Booking In Mussoorie And Nainital On New Year Eve

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar held a review meeting with the officers.

New Year's Eve revellers and tourists who want to spend the evening in the beautiful cities of Mussoorie and Nainital will have to change their plans if they don't have prior bookings in hotels because the administration has decided to prohibit entry on December 30 and 31 for people without prior bookings to curtail the traffic chaos.

In a release issued by the administration, officials said that this decision has been taken to stop the overcrowding situation and properly manage the traffic at these tourist destinations.

This decision was taken in a review meeting regarding the traffic arrangements in view of the New Year celebrations chaired by the Director General of Police of Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar.

Police officers of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, and Nainital districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar held a review meeting with the officers of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital districts through video conferencing regarding the traffic arrangements in view of New Year celebrations pic.twitter.com/oIxhGhMWuT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2022

"Police have made adequate parking facilities available in the two tourist destinations in preparation for New Year's celebrations," said the state police chief.

The Uttarakhand DGP also issued a video message to tourists, urging them to cooperate with police and avoid causing a nuisance.

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as "Enjoy New Year's Eve without chaos. My message to all the tourists and local residents coming to Uttarakhand".

Nine parking spots have been designated around the town, according to a press statement from Akshay Konde's office, the superintendent of police (traffic).

In one of Mussoorie's busiest and most happening areas, the Mall Road, Police Department has decided on a plan in advance to tackle the traffic.