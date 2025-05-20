"No Clue How To Build A Drainage System": Zerodha-Backed Investor Slams Bengaluru's Infrastructure

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bengaluru faces severe disruptions due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Key areas like Horamavu and Rajarajeshwari Nagar are severely affected. Traffic speeds have dropped below 20 km/h, with many roads submerged.

Bengaluru is grappling with severe disruptions due to heavy rainfall, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic chaos across the city. Key areas like Sai Layout in Horamavu, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and the Outer Ring Road have been heavily impacted, with roads submerged under knee-deep water, leading to traffic crawling at speeds below 20 km/h or coming to a complete standstill. Several social media posts on X highlight the severity, with visuals of flooded roads and stranded vehicles, and residents expressing frustration over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) inadequate drainage systems and monsoon preparedness.

Dilip Kumar, a Zerodha-backed investor, took to social media to express his concerns, questioning how a city known for its thriving startup ecosystem has failed to develop a decent drainage system. Mr Kumar contrasted the city's capabilities, noting that Indians have developed AI to detect cancer and drones for biryani delivery, yet struggle with something as fundamental as a decent drainage system.

"One thing is for sure: the ESOPs, villas, and startup exits won't buy us a shortcut through this mess. Everyone wants to “change India”. But sometimes I wonder, are we even solving the right problems? Anyway, just thoughts from another guy stuck in the traffic," he added, along with a video showing vehicles crossing a water-filled road in the city.

See the post here:

We've got AI to detect cancer, drone delivery for biryani and apps to schedule your pet's meditation session. But no clue how to build a decent drainage system. And this is the tech capital of the country. Who's to blame and who's accountable- I honestly don't know.

Maybe it's… https://t.co/SOakbKSeKh — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) May 19, 2025

The post received varied responses, with many agreeing with Mr Kumar. One user wrote, "Spot on. The real irony is, we're building AI empires but can't build a proper drainage system. That's because, as a country, we've never prioritised urban planning. It's not glamorous, doesn't get VC funding, and rarely wins elections. But it decides the quality of life for millions."

Another commented, "You can't build a drainage system when you have built skyscrapers on drains and lakes." A third said, "You don't get it. The mafia contractors don't want to see this get fixed. They want a recurring cycle where the roads keep getting broken due to rain, and then they leverage on a new construction contract. It's not technology that we lack in, it's the intent."