Nikhil Kamath Congratulates OpenAI CEO On Wedding With White House Photo

Nikhil Kamath posted a picture with Sam Altman from last year's White House Dinner.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath expressed his well wishes for Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, on social media following Altman's marriage to his long-time boyfriend, Oliver Mulherin. Mr Kamath took to his Instagram story to share a photo with Mr Altman, taken during last year's White House State Dinner.

This notable event, hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, included Kamath among the distinguished guests.

Sam Altman has tied the knot with his partner, Oliver Mulherin, in a private ceremony held in Hawaii. Mr Altman personally verified his wedding to NBC News through a text message following the circulation of wedding photos on social media.

The pictures show Altman and Mulherin exchanging wedding vows at the event, which was attended by the couple's family and friends.



Oliver Mulherin is an Australian software engineer. Sam Altman, in a candid interview with New York Magazine last September, said that he and Mulherin would like to have kids soon.

In a dramatic turn of events, Sam Altman was sacked last year as the CEO of AI startup OpenAI and then rehired five days after the board reached an agreement with the ChatGPt star.

Altman shot to fame with the launch of ChatGPT, which ignited a race to advance AI research and development, as well as billions being invested in the sector.