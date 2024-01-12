Who Is Oliver Mulherin, OpenAI Chief Sam Altman's Partner

Sam Altman with his partner Oliver Mulherin.
OpenAI Chief Sam Altman got married to Oliver Mulherin recently. The two have kept their relationship private and were spotted together for the first time at the White House at the dinner for PM Narendra Modi in June last year.
Here are five points on Oliver Mulherin:
Post a comment
Oliver Mulherin was born in Australia and completed his bachelor's in computer science from the University of Melbourne in 2016, as per his LinkedIn profile.
He is a software engineer by profession and worked at Meta in Menlo Park, California, from 2020 to 2022. Mr Mulherin was also employed by Broadwing and SPARK Neuro.
Mr Mulherin worked on a variety of AI projects from language detection to general games, while at college. His expertise lies in the field of Internet of Things and hence he joined the open-source coding organisation IOTA Foundation in 2018, as per their website.
Sam Altman and Mr Mulherin live together in a house on Russian Hill in San Francisco during the week and on weekends, they go to Napa, California, to a 25-year-old ranch that has been "remodelled to look both folksy and contemporary," as per the New York Times.
The couple wishes to have kids soon, Mr Altman told the New York Magazine in September 2023.