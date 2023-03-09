Nick Jonas Collaborates With Rapper King For New Version Of 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 544,000 likes.

American pop singer Nick Jonas is all set to feature in singer-songwriter King's new version of the superhit song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. In a joint Instagram post, the two artists announced the collaboration and shared a poster of the same. As per their post, their upcoming track, titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)', will be released this Friday.

"'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save," the caption of the post read. "Let's go," Nick Jonas wrote in the comment section.

Take a look below:

Fans of the two stars couldn't contain their excitement about the collaboration as they flooded the comment section with love and praises for the two. Priyanka Chopra also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas on his collaboration with the Indian artist and shared the poster of the track on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, in the comment section of the post, while some social media users called it "collab of the year," others said, "this is going to be huge".

"Wooow seriously wooow this is another level," wrote one user. "Super excited for this banger," said another.

A third commented, "King setting standard higher than previous year," while a fourth simply added, "Collab of the year already!"

King, also known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has been winning hearts ever since his first release 'Tu Aake Dekhle'. However, it was last year that he gripped the nation with his song 'Maan Meri Jaan'.

Earlier, on reaching 250 million views on YouTube, the singer shared a special Instagram post and wrote, "I know what's calling me. 2 Albums in 200 million club of an Indian artist on Spotify in just 2 years. The scene may not know or won't tell you but The Insiders & Artists know what I'm talking about right here".

King has made his Bollywood debut as well with his song 'Sahi Galat' which was featured in Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2'.