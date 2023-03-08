Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Alex Gibney To Make Documentary On Elon Musk

The film has been described as "a rigorous portrait" of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO.

Alex Gibney, an Oscar-winning filmmaker, is working on a documentary on billionaire Elon Musk, as per a report in The Guardian.

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!" the outlet quoted as saying.

The film has been described as "a rigorous portrait" of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO that will "take on the challenge of examining" him and his global impact.

The Oscar-winning documentary 'Taxi to the Dark Side', 'Enron: The Smartest Men in the Room', 'Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief' and 'Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine' are some of Mr Gibney's notable hard-hitting productions.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the documentary titled "Musk" is described as "definitive and unvarnished examination" of the second richest man in the world. Jigsaw Productions, led by Mr Gibney, is producing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

This will not be the first documentary on the billionaire. He was the subject of the 2018 documentary 'Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man', as well as a 2022 BBC programme titled 'The Elon Musk Show'. He's also appeared in Netflix's 'Return to Space', a documentary about the space company SpaceX and 'Do You Trust This Computer', a film about artificial intelligence.

Reacting to the news, Mr Musk said on Twitter, "It's a hit piece."