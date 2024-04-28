News Presenter Rageh Omaar Slurs, Stumbles Over His Words After Becoming Ill On Air, Recovering

The incident sparked widespread concern on social media.

Prominent news presenter Rageh Omaar is receiving medical attention after he appeared to fall ill two minutes into the show, an ITV News spokesperson said in a statement. The presenter, 56, was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

Mr Omaar slurred and stumbled over his words during a live broadcast on Friday night but remained on the air until the programme ended almost half an hour later, the Telegraph reported.

In a statement shared by ITV News, Mr Omaar said: "I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern. At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I've been given."

The ITV News spokesman added that Mr Omaar would return to presenting duties "when he feels ready".

Further information regarding Mr Omaar's condition or his treatment during the broadcast remains undisclosed. Nonetheless, ITV has withdrawn the program from its scheduled re-airings on ITV+1, replacing it with a message indicating that ITV is "temporarily unable to provide our +1 service" to viewers.

"We will resume shortly," it read.

"I wish Rageh Omaar all the best in recovering from this horrible incident which looks like a TIA (mini-stroke). ITV have some serious questions to answer for keeping him on air for 28 minutes after the onset of his symptoms. Shame on them as an employer," a user wrote on X.

"This was the first item of ITV News last night. Rageh Omaar is very unwell. He's stumbling over his words and isn't able to properly read. A nurse warns the newsroom eight minutes later. But the management keeps him on air for 28 further minutes. An absolute scandal," another user commented.

The third user wrote, "Concerning scenes on @itvnews last night & wishing Rageh Omaar a speedy recovery. Nevertheless, two necessary questions: 1) Why did ITV not immediately stop the broadcast and provide help? 2) Why are such occurrences live on air becoming so common over the past 3 to 4 years?"

Mr Omaar is also the author of two books, Revolution Day, which is about the war in Iraq, and Only Half of Me, a memoir of his childhood.