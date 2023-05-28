New Zealand Pizza Company Introduces Unique 'AfterLife Pay' Option For Customers

Hell Pizza says the scheme will initially run as a trial for 666 people.

A pizza company in New Zealand has unveiled a new "buy now, pay later" system that lets customers wait to pay for their order until after they're dead. The company, Hell Pizza, launched the "AfterLife Pay" plan on Thursday, Newshub reported. It said that the scheme will be available to 666 clients who sign a legally enforceable agreement revising their wills to defer payments until after they die.

Customers may find the scheme unusual at first, but Hell Pizza assured them that there are no hidden fees or penalties. CEO Benn Cumming even claimed that the arrangement alleviates New Zealanders' growing problem of falling into "buy now, pay later" traps.

Speaking to the outlet, Mr Cumming stated that the "light-hearted" marketing stunt was inspired by current buy now, pay later programs affecting the Kiwis. "We're seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it's taking it a step too far when you've got quick service restaurants like ours being asked to offer BNPL for what is considered a treat," he said.

The scheme will initially run as a trial, with anyone 18 years or older eligible to apply. Of the applicants, 666 people will then be selected. The offer has also been extended to 666 people in Australia, the outlet reported.

New Zealand's Consumer Protection Authorities, however, have thoroughly researched the scheme and warned that it is potentially addictive and can lead to debt difficulties. The officials warned consumers not to use the system only to get a free pizza.

But Mr Cumming said pizza is one of the simple joys of life, and AfterLife Pay means customers can get their fix without having to dip into the bank account immediately. "AfterPay Life is a light-hearted campaign that reinforces Hell's stance on buy now pay later schemes - you can have your pizza and eat it too without any pesky late fees or penalties," Mr Cumming said.

