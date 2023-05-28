Necklace Made From Megalodon Tooth Found In Titanic Wreckage, AI To Help Find Its Owner

A turquoise and gold necklace was spotted in the wreckage

A lost necklace made from the tooth of a megalodon shark has been found in the wreckage of the Titanic, 111 years after the iconic ship sank, BBC reported. The discovery came after Magellan, a Guernsey-based company, used a pair of submarinesto produce the first full-size digital scan of the doomed luxury passenger ship.

The project was the largest underwater scan in history, producing more than 700,000 images from every angle, creating an exact 3D reconstruction.

In one of the images, a turquoise and gold necklace was spotted which featured the tooth of a Megalodon, an extinct shark species, and the largest shark to have ever lived. However, due to a pre-existing agreement, artifacts are not allowed to be removed from the wreckage.

The company is now hoping that an AI-driven technology could help in identifying its owner and finding family members. They are using AI and facial recognition to monitor footage of passengers boarding the ship in the hopes they catch a glimpse of the jewelry being worn by its owner. There were 2,200 passengers on the ship when it struck an iceberg and sunk, as per Independent.

The find was "astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking," Magellan CEO Richard Parkinson said in a statement. He further said the find was incredible considering the size of the wreck site.

"What is not widely understood is that the Titanic is in two parts and there's a three-square-mile debris field between the bow and the stern. The team mapped the field in such detail that we could pick out those details, '' he added.

Notably, the luxury passenger liner sank after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York in April 1912, leaving more than 1,500 dead. The shipwreck has been explored extensively since it was first discovered in 1985 around 650 kilometers (400 miles) off the coast of Canada, but cameras were never able to capture the ship in its entirety.