New York Times Faces Backlash For Publishing Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Nazi Symbol

The puzzle, titled "Some Theme's Missing", was created by Ryan McCarthy.

The New York Times on Sunday published a crossword puzzle that many readers thought was shaped like a Nazi Swastika. The puzzle, titled "Some Theme's Missing", was created by Ryan McCarthy, a principal consulting manager who has previously created 22 other puzzles for the paper. It was published on Sunday, which is the first day of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah.

Taking to social media, hundreds of NYT readers slammed the newspaper for the crossword puzzle - especially since it was published on the first night of Hanukkah. While some said that the pattern is a coincidence, others pointed out how this is the third time this has happened as a similar first incident reportedly took place in 2014 and again in 2017.

Former US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also slammed the puzzle as "disgusting". In a Twitter post, he wrote, that "only the New York Times would get Hanukkah going with this is the crossword puzzle." He also cited the publication's track record of siding against the predominantly Jewish nation of Israel in its long-running conflict with neighbouring Palestine.

Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this is the crossword puzzle. Imagine what they would do to someone who did this and was not ideologically aligned with them? I'll give them the same benefit of the doubt they would give those people… EXACTLY ZERO

Another Twitter user wrote, "This is the NYTimes crossword puzzle today on the first day of Hanukkah. What the hell, @nytimes? I personally believe swastikas shouldn't appear in the New York Times, intentionally or otherwise. Didn't think that would be a controversial take."

"I know that the @nytimes crossword wasn't intentionally laid out as a swastika so I guess the sin here is bad editing. How did this get approved without somebody noticing?" said a third.

Correct me if I'm wrong but I think I see a swastika in this New York Times crossword puzzle.

Maybe they're honoring Ukraine.

Doesn't Hanukkah start tonight??? pic.twitter.com/itwVkoQSSN — Joey Ellis (@nolehead7) December 18, 2022

If I had a nickel every time the New York Times Crossword accidentally generated a Nazi symbol I would have three nickels. I admit that is not a lot but it is weird it happened thrice*.



*2022, 2017 and 2014. https://t.co/y3SJTSdR2G — JP (@jessiepeterson) December 19, 2022

Some users even asked how editors or staff did not notice the error. "How do you go through multiple layers of editing without picking up on that?" said one user. "Count me in as one of the many commenters who immediately saw the swastika...It would be good if the puzzle editors addressed this and someone takes responsibility. Who cares if it was 'unintentional'? Isn't that what editors are for?" wrote another.

Meanwhile, the New York Times is yet to respond to the incident. Notably, in 2017, the last time this occurred, the NYT dismissed the criticism. "Yes, hi. It's NOT a swastika. Honest to God. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, "Hey! You know what would look cool?" the publication wrote on Twitter.