New Google Feature Makes Stolen Phones Useless

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Google will launch an anti-theft feature with Android 16 this year. The update will restrict stolen devices from functioning after a reset. This measure aims to reduce mobile theft by making devices inoperable.

Google is set to introduce a major anti-theft feature with Android 16, aiming to make stolen phones virtually useless. The update will include enhanced security tools that will "restrict all functionalities on devices that are reset without the owner's authorisation", according to a report in Android Police. The move is part of Google's broader effort to curb mobile theft, which continues to rise globally. By rendering stolen devices inoperable, the tech giant hopes to reduce the incentive for theft. The feature is expected to roll out later this year with the Android 16 operating system.

The internet search giant revealed the new feature during 'The Android Show: I/O Edition' recently. It basically augments Factory Reset Protection (FRP) - a security feature designed to make stolen phones unusable. Goole had made several improvements to FRP in Android 15, and the next Android update will further strengthen it.

Though Google hasn't officially said anything about the new functionality, Android Police carried a screenshot that it said sheds light on Google's plans.

The screenshot shows a factory reset warning flashing on the screen of the phone - something that Android 16 will force users to do on a stolen device if they somehow bypass the setup wizard.

This means that the company will block all functionality on the device until the user resets it and enters previous lock screen lock or Google account credentials.

This is a more stringent implantation of the security feature than the current structure, which allows stolen devices to be used for making phone calls and other purposes.

However, an important thing to note here is that FRP improvement may not arrive with the initial release of Android 16 this June. Instead, it is expected to be released later in the year, as per Android Police.

Other Features Of Android 16

According to CNET, Material 3 design is the centrestage of the new version of Android. It will bring dynamic colours, springy animations and more fluid experience to Google-powered smartphones.

Android 16 will also bring in new features and setting, along with greater customization. It will also bring Gemini AI to more devices, like watches, cars and televisions.