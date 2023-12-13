'Never Smoked A Cigartte': 'Big Bang Theory' Actor Kate Micucci Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

The 43-year-old actor has been part of the "Big Bang Theory" for three seasons

Actor-comedian Kate Micucci has revealed she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Known for her role as Lucy on "The Big Bang Theory" shared the news of her diagnosis in a TikTok video.

In her video, she revealed she underwent surgery for lung cancer on Friday. "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok.' I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday."

She added, "They caught it really early. It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens."

The 43-year-old actor has been part of the "Big Bang Theory" for three seasons as the shy and awkward Lucy, a woman that Raj meets at a party. She has also appeared in "How I Met Your Mother", "Weeds," and "Psych".

The mother of a three-year-old further said, "So the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

In the comments section, Mrs Micucci shared how she found out about lung cancer. "I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high ... It was HCRP ... not sure what that is exactly but I guess it means there is inflammation somewhere," she explained. "So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed."

According to the National Cancer Institute, lung cancer can happen due to environmental factors such as air pollution, radiation exposure, workplace exposure, exposure to secondhand smoke, a family history of lung cancer or having an HIV infection.

"In people who have never smoked, about 26% of deaths caused by lung cancer have been linked to being exposed to radon," the National Cancer Institute states. The agency also said that exposure to chemicals and metals, including arsenic, asbestos, beryllium, cadmium, chromium, nickel, or tar and soot "can cause lung cancer in people who are exposed to them in the workplace and have never smoked."