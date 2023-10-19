Netflix Reports 8.8 Million New Subscribers After Crackdown On Password Sharing

Netflix is an American subscription-based online streaming service.

Netflix appears to have effectively addressed the issue of password sharing, having attracted 8.8 million new subscribers. As a result, the streaming platform is now gearing up for a potential price increase.

Netflix, the only profitable major streamer, has resisted joining rivals like Walt Disney in hiking ad-free prices this year and instead curbed password-sharing outside households to tap the more than 100 million viewers who use its service without subscribing. The online streaming platform announced its latest quarterly results on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, the streaming media company added 8.8 million new subscribers over the last three months, far better than expected and up from 2.4 million in the same quarter last year. The increase came even as a strike by Hollywood actors and writers threatened to affect the rollout of new shows. The price of a basic Netflix subscription in the US will rise by $2 to $11.99, while premium subscriptions will rise by $3 to $22.99.

The newsportal further said that Netflix began cracking down on people using shared passwords to access its service this summer. The company said the "cancel reaction" has been lower than expected. The company also launched the ad-supported tier a year ago, which they said now accounts for 30% of new subscribers, but added that it would take time to build the service "from scratch".

"We remain very optimistic about our long-run opportunity in this very big market," the company said in a statement.

Netflix's Q3 revenues matched projections, totaling $8.54 billion. The net profit saw a substantial 20% increase, reaching $1.68 billion, exceeding the company's initial forecast. Notably, Netflix's stock price surged by over 11% in after-hours trading.