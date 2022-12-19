Nearly 1 Million Vote For Snoop Dogg To Run Twitter As He Mocks Musk Poll

Snoop Dogg launched a Twitter poll of his own.

Hour after Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg has posted a poll on Twitter asking users if he should run the microblogging platform. The poll was launched on Monday morning and there are still about 13 hours left for users to choose from "Yes" and "No". Snoop Dogg's poll has already received more than 1.2 million votes, with a staggering 81 per cent of the respondents saying Yes. Mr Musk has already launched a poll asking users to vote on whether he could continue as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the microblogging platform.

The poll has now ended, with over 17 million votes. Nearly 57 percent of users voted in favour of Musk stepping down as head of Twitter, while around 42 percent of users who participated in the poll voted for him to remain as Twitter CEO. Mr Musk has said that he will abide by the results of the poll.

Users have posted hilarious response on Snoop Dogg's Twitter poll, asking the rapper to take over the microblogging platform.

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

"You should rebrand it as tWEEDter then," commented on user. "Only if we all have to tweet in rap lyrics," said another.

The Guinness World Records also responded saying this is the "biggest yes ratio in a twitter poll".

The 51-year-old posted the poll poking fun at Mr Musk for his gesture to ask the users to decide on his future. The Twitter CEO has not yet commented on whether he will definitively step down as head of the company.

Earlier, Mr Musk also shared a tweet saying all major policy changes at Twitter would be put to vote. The tweet also apologised for not implementing such a system earlier. Mr Musk has promised that such policy changes will not be undertaken without reaching a consensus.

The billionaire currently holds the position of CEO in six companies that apart from Twitter also include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and the Musk Foundation and had previously stated his intent to not continue as the CEO of Twitter for too long citing an overload of work across all six companies.