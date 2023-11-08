NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Aurora Taken From International Space Station

NASA's post has accumulated more than 316,000 likes.

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) often shares mesmerising pictures which leave space enthusiasts mesmerised. Now, in its most recent post, the US space agency shared an incredible picture of an aurora captured from the International Space Station. According to the caption, the dazzling green aurora swept through the skies above Utah, US, on Sunday night, creating a brilliant halo above our planet.

"Cloudy with a chance of glow. An aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere as the International Space Station (@ISS) soared 260 miles (418 km) above Utah during orbital nighttime. Auroras are brilliant ribbons of light weaving across Earth's northern or southern polar regions," NASA said in their post.

In the caption, the space agency explained that auroras are an atmospheric phenomenon caused by solar storms on the surface of the sun. This solar activity sends out huge clouds of electrically charged particles into space, stretching over millions of miles. "Energetic charged particles from these events are carried from the Sun by the solar wind," NASA said.

Further, explaining the image, the US space agency added, "Earth's surface is pictured below the aurora's green haze, in an image taken from the International Space Station. Lights dot Earth's surface from underneath a sheet of clouds. Portions of the space station are seen in the right-hand corner of the image".

NASA shared the image just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 316,000 likes and several reactions. In the comments section, while some users called the image "amazing," others called it "beautiful".

"Wow, Our Home, Our Amazing Home!" wrote one user. "Wow, what an amazing image," said another. "Looks awsome thank you for this picture," commented a third. "The northern lights are so beautiful from up there," added another.