Irish Chef Alan Fisher Breaks World Record For Longest Cooking Marathon

Alan Fisher, who is based in Japan has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Record titles. Mr Fisher cooked non-stop for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his Irish-themed restaurant in Matsue, beating the previous record holder Hilda Baci from Nigeria by more than 24 hours.

Mr Fisher also broke the record for the longest baking marathon by surpassing the record set by Wendy Sandner of the US, Guinness World Records said. Mr Fisher baked for 47 hours and 21 minutes.

Mr Fisher took part in both the attempts back to back. Guinness World Records shared that the chef was working in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between.

Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci has been dethroned 😳



Alan Fisher from Ireland cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan 🥄 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 7, 2023



"Records are made to be broken but for today at least, I can hold both simultaneously. So many sleepless nights, early mornings, anxieties and financial stress to keep the business alive. Just head down and persevere. Breaking these records is a fitting way to share our story and create a little awareness about the Irish connection here in Matsue," Mr Fisher told Guinness World Records (GWR).

Internet was quite impressed with Mr Fisher's achievements and shared their appreciation in the comments section. A user wrote, "This man bagged 2 records. The longest cooking marathon and the longest baking marathon...and he did everything same day. Making it 160 hours in the kitchen. Nahhh he's too good," a user wrote.

"Is this a joke? We are coming for Alan Fisher. Congrats to him though," another user commented.

"he won under the male category, and Hilda Baci won under the female category. Congratulations to Alan Fisher," the third user wrote.

