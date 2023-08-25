NASA Explores Possibility Of Commercial Flight At 4 Times The Speed Of Sound

The X-59 jet aims to reduce the amount of sonic boom.

American space agency NASA is exploring if there is a possibility to introduce a plane that can travel four times the speed of sound in commercial market. In a release posted on its website earlier this week, NASA gave details about an experimental jet that can travel at Mach 2 and Mach 4 (2,470-4,900 kmph). By comparison, the top speed being aimed is more than five times the speed of today's larger planes. They cruise at about 600 mph (965 kmph), or about 80 per cent of the speed of sound, said NASA.

If it becomes a reality, long distance flights like New York To London (a distance of 3,459 miles or 5,566 km) can be completed in 1.5 hours.

Called X-59, the plane will be based on QuessT (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) that aims to reduce the amount of sonic boom produced by aircraft breaking the sound barrier, according to space.com.

In place of a ground-shaking rumble produced by jets reaching the speed of sound (Mach 1) the X-59 is expected to create a thump similar to the sound of a nearby car door being slammed.

NASA studied the potential routes on which the plane can be deployed. Leaving out the US, which prohibit supersonic flight over land, the studies' findings covered transoceanic travel, including high-volume North Atlantic routes and those crossing the Pacific.

"We conducted similar concept studies over a decade ago at Mach 1.6-1.8, and those resulting roadmaps helped guide NASA research efforts since, including those leading to the X-59," said Lori Ozoroski, project manager for NASA's Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

"These new studies will both refresh those looks at technology roadmaps and identify additional research needs for a broader high-speed range," the official added.

Once the industry engagement exercise is done, NASA's Advanced Air Vehicles Program (AAVP) will move into the next phase in which the space agency will issue contracts to companies to develop concept designs and technology roadmaps.