NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning Images Of Maha Kumbh Mela From Space: "Largest Human Gathering"

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit has shared stunning images of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, captured from the International Space Station (ISS) as it flew over India. The breathtaking photos showcase the massive scale of the pilgrimage, which has already drawn over 110 million people in its first 14 days. This spiritual gathering, held every 12 years, is expected to continue attracting millions of devotees from around the world until its conclusion on February 26, 2025.

The Mela is visible from space due to the extensive lighting used for the event, illuminating the large gathering of millions of pilgrims at the Ganges River. High-resolution satellite imagery, like that from NASA's VIIRS, can capture such large-scale human activities due to their capability to detect artificial light emissions, distinguishing them from natural light sources

"2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit," Mr Pettit wrote on X. The astronaut, 69, is currently aboard the International Space Station as part of Expedition 72.

See the images here:

2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit. pic.twitter.com/l9YD6o0Llo — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 26, 2025

Reacting to the images, one user wrote, "There are millions of people in this photo, for an event that has not happened in 144 years. Taken from the ISS for the first time in history."

Another commented, "Absolutely mesmerizing. Thank you for taking this amazing picture. That 'tiny' area will host 400 million pilgrims in 6 weeks. ~70 million will take a dip on 29th Jan! A white smudge on the pale blue dot with a sea of humanity." A third said, "Wow, the visuals are amazing."

Before this, India's space agency, using Indian satellites, also beamed down images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Using India's sophisticated optical satellites and day and night viewing capable radarsat, the National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad took a series of images showing the buildup of the massive infrastructure at Maha Kumbh Mela. The administration in Uttar Pradesh is also using these images to mitigate disasters and stampedes at the Mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is one of the grandest spiritual gatherings in the world, taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Occurring once every 12 years, this event holds immense religious and cultural significance for Hindus. Millions of devotees from across India and the globe converge at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati to take a ritualistic dip, believed to cleanse sins and lead to salvation.

Nearly 26 hectares of land have been reclaimed and about 12 kilometres of additional bathing ghats were created for Maha Kumbh Mela.