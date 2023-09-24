''Namaste'': Tesla Shares Video Of Humanoid Robot Doing Yoga, Elon Musk Says...

The video also showcases the ability of the robot to sort objects with ease

Tesla on Sunday shared a fascinating video of its humanoid robot Optimus performing a variety of tasks including doing yoga and sorting blocks by colour autonomously. The video initially showcases the ability of the robot to sort objects with ease and at a human-like speed. When a human intervenes in the task to create additional complexity, the robot is able to rapidly adapt to this change and successfully accomplish the task.

The robot then performs yoga poses that require standing on one leg and extending its limbs, displaying its balance and flexibility. As per the video, Optimus is now capable of self-calibrating its arms and legs. It can also precisely locate its limbs in space using vision and joint position encoders.

The official Tesla Optimus account shared the video and captioned it as ''Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join us to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine).''

Watch the video here:

Notably, the video reveals that TeslaBot is now running on the same end-to-end neural network as the Tesla cars, which can process video input and generate control output.

CEO Elon Musk reacted to the video with one word, ''Progress''.

Internet users were impressed with the robot's new abilities. One user said, ''Optimus is so smooth. I'm impressed.'' Another said, ''OMG! Amazing progress from the @Tesla team. Well done. I can't wait to see the next leap in capabilities.''

A third added, ''That is absolutely mind-blowing progress!!! As an engineer, I am in total awe of all the tiny details that had to be done just right to achieve that rather simple-looking fluid motion… and if that was not difficult enough, it already has the cognitive ability to deal with changing reality! And all this since the last demo where Optimus was only just about walking clumsily! I am speechless! Tesla AI team is the A team. And the pace of progress seems to be on an exponential curve. Well done Tesla teams!! Congratulations.''

There is no information on when TeslaBot will be ready for production or commercial use.

''Create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive, or boring tasks. Achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception, and interaction with the physical world. We're hiring deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls, mechanical and general software engineers to solve some of our hardest engineering challenges,'' writes Tesla about the Optimus robot on the page.