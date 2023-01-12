Nagaland Minister Shares Video Of Village That Is Both In India And Myanmar

Photo shows the division of house in Longwa between India and Myanmar. (AFP)

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has shared a video, which shows a unique village that falls right on the India-Myanmar border. According to his tweet, to cross the border, the residents of Longwa village "just need to go to their bedroom". Longwa is one of the biggest villages in the Mon district of Nagaland. According to an old BBC report, it has Myanmar's dense forests on one side and India's rich agricultural land on the other. Longwa is home to the Konyak Naga tribe, known for their fierce practices in the past.

"OMG | This is my India. To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom. This is "Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar" view," the Nagaland minister said in his tweet.

OMG | यह मेरा इंडिया



To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom.



बिलकुल ही "Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar" वाला दृश्य😃



As per Mon district's website, though the village lies in two countries, it is ruled by one chief. A total of four rivers flow through the village, two in India and two in Myanmar, the website further said.

The BBC said that Longwa was established long before the borders were drawn between India and Myanmar in 1970. When the officials were drawing the boundary line, they did not want to divide the community and so, the decided to allow the border to pass through the village.

Thus, it got the unique position, with one border pillar containing messages written in Burmese, while the other side in Hindi.

The boundary line cuts through the village chief's house, prompting the joke that he dines in India ad sleeps in Myanmar.