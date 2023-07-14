Mystery Creature Found At Australian Beach Baffles Social Media, Internet Is Clueless

The mystery creature was found on an Australian beach.

Users and marine life experts are perplexed by a picture of a creature's remnants that has surfaced on social media since they are unable to identify the critter for sure, according to the New York Post.

The news portal further mentioned that photos of the creature, resembling a "mermaid alien," washed ashore on an Australian beach. The macabre-looking flotsam first came to light via a post in the Marine Biology Facebook group that's currently making waves online.

"It was exactly like a mermaid shape," said uploader Bobbi-Lee Oates, 34, of the skeletal remains, which she stumbled across while walking along the beach in Keppel Sands, Queensland.

"We were driving along the beach looking for a campsite, and we couldn't help but notice how much the skull looked to be in the shape of a human's," the Aussie recalled. "So we instantly stopped in our confusion as to what the hell could this be, and why does this look like a human skull?"

Accompanying photos show the apparent oceanic enigma, which indeed boasts a dome-shaped humanoid skull and splayed-out ribs that evoke the alien's locks in "Predator."

Oates, who estimated that the critter was 6-feet long, described the creature to NYPost: "It had a human-shaped skull with an elongated jawline, and hair similar to the colour of a cow or kangaroo, but with hair missing in many places due to decomposition."

She continued: "It was exactly like a mermaid shape, but hairy, because it seemed to have a tail or limb of some sort," added the aghast gal, who was "shocked" over the corpse's human-like countenance.

The New York Post reported that Animal specialists thought that the remnants belonged to some kind of marine mammal.

"Definitely looks like a small cetacean to me," theorised Rob Deaville, project manager for the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme at the Zoological Society of London, after reviewing the photos. "I'm not familiar with the area nor which species are normally found there, so I can't really take it any further than that."