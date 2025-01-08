"My Salary Has Remained As Frozen As...": Delhi Techie Shares Hilarious Resignation Letter, Internet Reacts

A stagnant salary is one of the most common and significant reasons employees decide to quit their jobs. Over time, employees expect their compensation to increase in line with their experience, skills, and market trends. When salaries remain unchanged, especially in the face of rising living costs, it can lead to feelings of frustration and dissatisfaction. Recently, a Delhi-based entrepreneur shared a resignation email sent by an employee to their Human Resources (HR) Department, that has gone viral on social media. Rishabh Singh, co-founder of EngineerHub, an online platform designed for engineering students, posted a screenshot of the resignation email on X.

"One of the finest reasons for Resignation," he wrote on X while sharing the screenshot.

See the tweet here:

One of the finest reason for Resignation 😃 pic.twitter.com/0Gwtpcxxje — Rishabh Singh (@merishabh_singh) January 7, 2025

"Dear HR, After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment. I really wanted to Pre-book iQ00 13 at just 51,999 on 5th December but with this salary it's not possible. I'm worried how will my career move fast, if I don't have enough salary to buy fastest phone in India? Therefore, I've decided it's time to seek opportunities where growth isn't just a buzzword. My last working day will be 04 December 2024, and I'll ensure a smooth handover. Thank you for the experience and all the memories. Sincerely, XXX," the letter read.

The resignation letter went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of comments as users strongly related with the employee's heartfelt and humorous expression of frustration. However, many called it a marketing strategy by iQOO, a smartphone brand.

One user wrote, "Better give him that phone and keep him." Another commented, "Looks like iqoo marketing email." A third said, "Subtle promotion."