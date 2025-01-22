Cat Accidentally Sends Resignation, Woman Loses Job, Year-End Bonus

A woman lost her job and year-end bonus after her pet cat accidentally sent a resignation email to her boss. The unusual incident took place in southwestern China's Chongqing.

The 25-year-old, who owns nine cats, drafted a resignation email on January 5 but was unsure whether to send it because she needed the job to take care of her pets, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The situation took an unexpected turn when one of her cats jumped onto the desk and pressed the 'send' button, a moment captured by her home surveillance camera. She immediately contacted her boss to explain the unusual mishap, clarifying it was caused by her cat, but all in vain.

She lost her job and year-end bonus. The woman said she was planning to look for a new job after the Spring Festival.

This isn't the first time a pet has caused trouble for its owner. In a similar incident in Thailand's Udon Thani province, Sergeant Major Jittakorn Talangjit's pet dog, a Labrador-Golden Retriever, brought home an explosive device.

The soldier found his four-year-old son holding the device, brought by the dog, who enjoys playing with round objects and often brings random balls home, according to reports. Recognising the suspicious device, the father immediately placed it in a cardboard box stuffed with dry grass and covered it with a rubber tyre for safety. He later called police and bomb disposal officers to diffuse the bomb.

Earlier, a group of over 100 huskies caused chaos at a shopping mall in Shenzhen, China, after escaping from a dog cafe called "Haha Husky Cute Pets." The door was accidentally left open after a customer entered, allowing the energetic dogs to rush out. The huskies, eager to greet their owner, snatched snacks from customers and howled as they roamed the mall freely. Staff managed to round up all but two of the dogs within an hour. The cafe apologised for the incident and compensated affected customers.