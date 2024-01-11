Anand Mahindra ''Can't Wait'' To Drive On India's Longest Sea Bridge, Shares Video

It is also known as Atal Setu, honouring the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Anand Mahindra, who is an avid social media user, took to his social media platform X on Wednesday to share a mesmerising night view of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 21.8-kilometre-long bridge on January 12. The bridge touted to be India's longest sea bridge, is also known as Atal Setu, honouring the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Referring to the sea bridge as a 'golden ribbon', the Mahindra Group Chairperson expressed his excitement, saying that he can't wait to drive down the bridge.

''A night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link. Connectivity and commerce will be enhanced through the Commitment of hard-working, talented engineers. Can't wait to drive down this ‘golden ribbon,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch it here:

A night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link. Connectivity & Commerce will be enhanced through the Commitment of hard-working, talented engineers.

Can't wait to drive down this ‘golden ribbon.'



Ack: @rajtodaypic.twitter.com/7vZ88jzGU8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2024

A few hours back, he also shared pictures of the bridge in the night light and wrote, ''Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link. No need to add more words than that to these incredible pics by @ompsyram.

See the pictures here:

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link. No need to add more words than that to these incredible pics by @ompsyrampic.twitter.com/GxPwerV8rO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2024

Touted as the longest sea bridge in India, it connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district, reducing the travel time from the current two hours to approximately 15-20 minutes. The MTHL features a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres constructed over the sea and 5.50 kilometres on land, making it a remarkable engineering feat

Motorists will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours. The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph, while motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge.

The MTHL has been built at a cost of approximately ₹18,000 crore and is expected to cater to around 70,000 vehicles upon completion, addressing the growing traffic congestion in the region.