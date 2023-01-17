Mukarram Jah: 5 Facts On The Last Nizam of Hyderabad

Mukarram Jah was born to Mir Himayat Ali Khan alias Azam Jah Bahadur in 1933 in France. His father was the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad before it was merged with the Indian Union in 1948. His mother Princess Durru Shewar was the daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey Sultan Abdul Mejid II.

He was proclaimed as the successor designate in 1954 by his grandfather. Since then, he was being identified as the eighth and the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

Mukarram Jah first married Princess Esra of Turkey in 1959. In an interview to Youandi.com, she said the couple got divorced, but the Nizam called her after 20 years "to help in managing affairs of Hyderabad".

Describing the lifestyle of Mukarram Jah, Australian author John Zubrzycki, who wrote the book 'The Last Nizam: The Rise and Fall of India's Greatest Princely State', said he "counted his diamonds by the Kilogram, his pearls by the acre, and his gold bars by the tonne".