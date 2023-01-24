Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies At 27, Fashion World Shocked

Jeremy Ruehlemann posted an image on Instagram just days before his death.

The fashion industry is shocked by the death of model Jeremy Ruehlemann. He was 27. The news about Ruehlemann's death was broken by friend and designer Christian Siriano on Instagram. The designer shared a series of photos of him and Ruehlemann together along with their memorable moments together. The cause of Ruehlemann's death has not been made public, according to People Magazine. The shocking news comes days after the model shared behind-the-scenes snap of a photoshoot with Tommy Hilfiger.

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what," Siriano said in the Instagram post.

"I'm sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please," the designer further wrote.

Several others like celebrity make-up artist Hung Vanngo also mourned Ruehlemann's death. Vanngo said he is "heartbroken" by the news.

"He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My Team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever," the make-up artist said on Instagram.

Ruehlemann was active on social media just days before his death, posting an image of a photoshoot he did with Tommy Hilfiger. "Bts with Tommy," he said in the caption of the image that shows the model shirtless with a clothing rack in the background.

The 27-year-old previously modelled for Perry Ellis and Superdry. Ruehlemann also appeared in GQ and Playhouse Magazine.