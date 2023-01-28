Missing Deadly Radioactive Capsule Sparks Urgent Alert In Western Australia

The capsule cannot be turned into a weapon but could result in radiation burns.

A high radiation alert has been issued for Western Australia after the authorities reported that a tiny radioactive capsule that could result in radiation burns and sickness went missing while being transported from a mine in Western Australia.

Health officials claim that the radioactive capsule, which is extremely harmful and tiny (8 mm in length and 6 mm wide), was accidentally released from the truck's back after a bolt became free due to road vibrations.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services stated that a silver capsule containing caesium-137 got lost during transport from the north of Newman, a small town in the remote Kimberley region, to the northeast suburbs of Perth.

"The substance is used within gauges in mining operations. Exposure to this substance could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness," the agency said.

"The substance is used within gauges in mining operations. Exposure to this substance could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness," the agency said.

The capsule went missing while being driven in a truck from a mine to a Perth storage facility, the state's health agency said. Newman is about 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) northeast of Perth.

The truck left the site on January 12, but the capsule was not discovered missing until this week, which is when emergency services were alerted, according to authorities.

The capsule was reportedly from a Rio Tinto mine. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Western Australia's chief health officer, Andrew Robertson, said the capsule, if kept close to the body, could cause skin redness and radiation burns.

"If it was kept long enough and they were exposed for long enough, they could have some more acute effects, including impacts on their immune system," he told reporters.

"The concern is someone will pick it up not knowing what they are dealing with," he said.

During the lengthy search, which might last weeks, a fire service spokeswoman said they are giving priority to inhabited regions. According to him, the capsule's supplier didn't realise it was missing until Wednesday, when they notified the authorities.

