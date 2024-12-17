Millionaire Barbara Corcoran Shares Why She Prefers To Fly In Economy Class: "I Get The Free Miles"

Barbara Corcoran, the self-made millionaire and real estate mogul known for her role on 'Shark Tank', has shared her reasons for refusing to fly first class, despite her considerable wealth. Her decision stems from a deeply ingrained mindset about money and value. Ms Corcoran believes that spending excessively on luxury, such as first-class tickets, is unnecessary when there are more practical ways to allocate those funds, CNBC Make It reported.

"Do you know what a first-class ticket costs? Listen, the way I figure it is, a coach ticket is about 25% of a first-class ticket. I get the free miles and I can give them away. I have everybody in my family flying on my free miles," Ms Corcoran said while appearing on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

For her, the joy of gifting free trips to her loved ones outweighs the luxury of flying first class for a short time.

"What's more important, that everybody gets free vacations or that I'm comfortable in first class? I guess I could afford to do both, but I won't. I'll be in coach feeling smug because I know I have three plane tickets that could take somebody somewhere. It accumulates, you know?", she added.

The businesswoman has often explained that her upbringing and journey to success taught her the importance of being mindful of spending. While she acknowledges she could afford such luxuries, she prioritises saving and investing in experiences or ventures that generate value, rather than indulging in fleeting comforts.

In a 2018 interview with CNBC Make It, she said she "couldn't fathom justifying" the price tag of a first-class or business-class ticket. Additionally, Ms Corcoran avoids airport purchases, instead bringing her own packed meals consisting of fruit, cheese, and baked goods.

"When I sit there and open up my little gourmet meal, I'm telling you, it's much better than anybody's getting up in the business or first class. I've managed to make my specialness out of a cheap seat," she said.