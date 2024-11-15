Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul LIVE Streaming Details: When, Where To Watch In India

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul date and time: The highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday (Nov 15). The professional bout, sanctioned by the Texas Licensing and Regulations Department, was initially scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after Tyson had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26. After receiving medical attention, Tyson was advised to rest and not go ahead with the bout, at least for a few months.

Tyson vs Paul stats

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), will be returning to a professional boxing arena after 19 years when Kevin McBride beat him in 2005. Tyson did fight Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 but it was an exhibition match. Tyson became the youngest heavyweight to win a world title at the age of 20 when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 via a second-round TKO.

As for Paul (10-1, 7 KOs), the YouTuber-turned-boxer started professionally fighting in 2020, having mostly fought against former MMA fighters, Paul secured six straight victories to start his boxing career before being beaten by Tommy Fury in February last year.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card

Main card:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, 8 rounds, heavyweight title

Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds for Taylor's undisputed women's junior welterweight championship

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, 6 rounds, middleweight

Title fight: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos - WBC welterweight title

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will not be broadcast on any TV channel. It will be exclusively live-streamed on Netflix which has promoted the fight since it was first announced.

When to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

The fight starts at 8 PM ET on November 15 (6:30 am IST on November 16). While the undercards will start at 6:30 am IST, the bout between Tyson and Paul will take place around 9:30 am IST.

What are the rules of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

Owing to the huge age gap between the two participants, a series of rules have been implemented for the standalone fight. Both Tyson and Paul will be mandated to use 14-ounce gloves instead of the regular 10-ounce gloves used by heavyweight pugilists.

The heavier gloves will lessen the power of the punches and also slow down the fighting. Additionally, there will be a total of eight rounds instead of 12 and each round will be only two minutes long not three.

Watch: Boxing Great Mike Tyson Slaps YouTuber Jake Paul During Final Staredown, Video Viral

Tyson slaps Paul

During the weigh-in on Thursday (Nov 14), Tyson slapped his opponent, Paul, as the two squared off against each other. Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds after stepping onto the scales wearing only a pair of Versace briefs, hit Paul flush on the cheek with his right hand.

"Talking's over," Tyson said before making his exit from the stage with members of his entourage.

"I didn't even feel it -- he's angry. He's an angry little elf...cute slap buddy," said Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds.