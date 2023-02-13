Microsoft launched its AI-powered search engine Bing recently. (Reuters Photo)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm. From simple tasks, the AI has evolved so much that it converses with the users and offers solutions to their problems. Users have used it to pass exams, deliver speeches and solve complex mathematical problems. But a journalist was recently shocked when Microsoft's AI-integrated search engine Bing refused to write a cover letter for her. Looking at the success of Open AI's ChatGPT, an employee of Business Insider decided to test the prowess of Bing's AI, but received a rude shock.

"I'm sorry, but I cannot write a cover letter for you," the new Bing told Huileng Tan, a Singapore-based writer working for Business Insider. "That would be unethical and unfair to other applicants."

The software, however, provided her with some tips and links to several cover-letter writing resources.

Some of the tips included "research the company and the role, and tailor your cover letter to show how you fit their needs and values" and "use a clear and professional tone, and avoid spelling and grammar errors", according to the Insider report.

The conversation did not end there. The report further said that the AI wished her "good luck" at the end of its response.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, while announcing the launch of the new Bing integrated with ChatGPT last week, had said that it will lead to platform shift - "from a search engine to an answer engine" - as per The Verge.

He further told the outlet that Bing's AI integration has been done keeping in mind the human values.

ChatGPT has left many security experts concerned about its extraordinary capabilities. Speaking about the issue, Mira Murati, the chief technology officer (CTO) at OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, said AI can be misused and "used by bad actors".

She added that it's not too late for different stakeholders to get involved and some regulations may be needed.