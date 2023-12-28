Michael Schumacher Ski Crash: What Happened In 2013 And What We Know Since Then

Michael Schumacher is recovering at his home in Switzerland. (AFP File Photo)

On December 29, 2013, speed king and Formula One legend Michael Schumacher suffered a horrific accident while skiing with his son Mick in the French ski resort of Meribel. The then 44-year-old, who had just retired from F1, was left in a critical condition. In the decade since the accident, Mr Schumacher has been away from public eye with his family providing rare updates. The last one came from his brother Ralf Schumacher who, while speaking to German magazine Bild, recalled how the childhood bond and how he learned from the best.

What happened to Michael Schumacher?

The king of speed was also an accomplished skier. He was wearing a helmet while skiing and wasn't travelling at excessive speed for his abilities, as revealed later by the footage from helmet camera.

Mr Schumacher's skis struck a rock partly concealed beneath the snow and he fell 3.5 metres on to a boulder.

The impact of the head-on collision was such that the F1 champion's helmet was split in two and he was left in coma for 250 days.

Mr Schumacher was airlifted to a hospital in France where he immediately underwent two surgeries. Bild said in a report from that time that surgeons had to drill holes in his skull to reduce the pressure on his brain.

He was later taken to a bigger facility in Grenoble and later to his home country Switzerland where he is continuing his recovery since 2014.

What is known about Michael Schumacher's condition?

The F1 champion, now 54, was paralysed and wheelchair-bound, according to 2014 report in The Telegraph. Mr Schumacher's family provided a health update in 2021 after the release of a Netflix documentary about his life.

Mr Schumacher's wife Corinna had said that Michael is "different, but he's here". "He still shows me how strong he is every day. We're trying to carry on as a family," she said.

The family has maintained a dignified silence and limited the visits by people.

Who is allowed to meet the F1 legend?

According to Sports Illustrated, former Ferrari boss and ex-FIA president Jean Todt is among the few friends and close family members who are allowed to Mr Schumacher at his home.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Mr Todt had said that he doesn't miss Michael because "he is here".

"But he is not the Michael of before. He is different and he is wonderful manner assisted by his wife and children, who protect him. His life has changed and I am privileged to be able to share moments with him from time to time," Mr Todt further said.

In the Netflix documentary, Mr Schumacher's son Mick revealed about the father-son relationship.

"I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way. Simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport. And that we would have so much more to talk about. That's where my head is most of the time. Thinking that it would be cool. I would give up everything just for that," he said.

A look at Michael Schumacher's career

The German former racing driver competed in F1 for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes. Mr Schumacher has record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Lewis Hamilton).

When he retired in 2012, Mr Schumacher held the records for the most wins (91), pole positions (68) and podium finishes (155). These records were later broken by Mr Hamilton.