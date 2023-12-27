'Life Is Unfair': Michael Schumacher's Brother Gives Update On F1 Legend

Ralf Schumacher with brother and F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf has said that the Formula One legend's ski accident "changed our family". Speaking to German magazine Bild, he added that Mr Schumacher may never completely recover from the horrific 2013 crash. Mr Schumacher was skiing with his then 14-year-old son Mick in the French Alps in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock, sustaining a serious head injury despite wearing a helmet. The racing icon has not been seen in public since the accident and very little is known about his condition.

Ralf Schumacher said that "nothing is like it used to be" since the driving legend's crash.

"I can say that his accident was a very bad and drastic experience for me but, of course, even more so for his children. Mick, as we all know, was there as a young teenager back then. Unfortunately, life isn't always fair and unfortunately there was a lot of bad luck here too," said the 48-year-old.

He also remembered the time the brothers spent together.

"Michael is not only my brother, when he were kids he was also my coach and mentor. He taught me everything about karting. There may be an age gap of seven years, but he was always by my side. We raced together, we practised overtaking manoeuvres and everything that matters in motorsports," said Ralf Schumacher.

"He shared all that he learned in seven years. I had the honour to learn from the best," he added.

Ralf was married to former model and TV presenter Cora Schumacher for 14 years but they split in February 2015.

He got emotional while remembering his brother and his medical condition.

"I miss my Michael from back then. Life is sometimes unfair. Michael had often been lucky in his life, but then this tragic accident happened. Thankfully, modern medical options have made it possible to do some things, but still nothing is like it used to be," he said.

Michael Schumacher was airlifted to Grenoble University Hospital after the accident where he was placed in induced coma. Mr Schumacher's family has remained extremely private since then and only provide fans with rare updates.