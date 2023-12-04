Michael Jordan's Ferrari Worth Rs 3.5 Crore Crashes Into Parked Car In Los Angeles. See Pics

The Ferrari was heavily damaged after the right side panel was ripped off in the accident.

Hollywood actor and director Michael B Jordan got into an accident in Los Angeles on Saturday night, December 2, TMZ reported. As per the outlet, the actor crashed his swanky blue Ferrari into a parked Kia outside Sunset Gower Studios near Sunset Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. The Ferrari, reportedly worth $430,000, is registered to Mr Jordan and was being driven by the actor when the incident occurred. It is unclear if the other driver was in the vehicle or present at the time of the crash.

''No injuries were reported," officials said. There was no evidence of the actor being impaired by drugs or alcohol. Officials told Page Six that there was ''no evidence of a DUI'' and no charges were filed. However, a sobriety test was not performed, the report mentioned. When the LAPD showed up, the actor reportedly didn't tell them the cause of the crash. The cops instead told the actor to only fill out a police report online upon leaving the scene.

Photos of the crash that have surfaced on social media show a damaged blue Kia with pieces of the vehicle along the road. The Ferrari was also heavily damaged after the right side panel was ripped off in the accident.

Here are the pictures:

Michael B Jordan crash his Ferrari into a parked Kia. He and his security intimidated people and left the scene. #MichaelBJordanpic.twitter.com/3WnxNld2qT — Jef (@JefHall6) December 3, 2023

Wow…Michael B Jordan just tore up his Ferrari and got to leave the scene…only in Cali. (Allegedly), lol#MichaelBJordan#BlackPanterpic.twitter.com/smvFSqti1O — Belizeandjb🇧🇿 (@belizean1021) December 3, 2023

No injuries or other property damage was reported apart from the extensive damage to both vehicles. Mr Jordan and his team are yet to issue a statement addressing the same.

Notably, the actor is known for playing Oscar Grant in 'Fruitvale Station', boxer Adonis Creed in 'Creed' and Erik Killmonger in 'Black Panther'.