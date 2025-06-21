Meta Launches Oakley Smart Glasses: Check Availability, Price And Features

Meta on Friday (Jun 20) officially announced its next pair of AI-powered smart glasses under the Oakley brand. Capable of capturing 3K video, the new smart glasses have double the battery life of the Meta Ray-Bans, which have sold over two million units since launch, according to the company.

The AI smart product has been named Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn), based on the HSTN style of Oakley glasses. It is being described as Meta's "first product for athletes and fans alike". Meta said the new line will launch in a new global campaign starring World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Availability and price

The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN model will be available for preorder starting July 11 for Rs 43,204 ($499), with the rest of the collection starting at Rs 34,546 ($399) dropping later this summer. It will be initially available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Users can buy Oakley Meta glasses on Meta.com and on Oakley.com.

Meta added that it was working to bring the AI-powered glasses to India, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), later this year.

Features

The Oakley glasses feature a front-facing camera, open-ear speakers and microphones. It also has Meta AI, which can be used for assistance by the users.

The glasses are available in six frame and lens colour combos: warm grey with ruby lenses, black with polar black lenses, brown smoke with polar deep water lenses, black with amethyst lenses, clear with grey lenses, and black with clear lenses.

What can Oakley Meta glasses do?

Primarily designed for athletes, the Oakley Meta glasses can be used for:

Capturing high-quality video and photos hands-free with a built-in ultra-wide 12 MP camera.

Listen to music, podcasts and more through Bluetooth speakers.

Make and take phone calls hands-free.

Live-stream anything using the built-in camera.

Meta AI can be used to seek instant information and assistance.

Oakley Meta glasses vs Ray-Ban Meta glasses?

Compared to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the latest Oakley glasses allow users to take photos using a 12 MP camera. It also allows for higher-quality video in 3K. Oakley glasses have longer battery life, with up to eight hours of normal use and up to 19 hours on standby.

Users can also charge the Oakley glasses up to 50 per cent in 20 minutes. Additionally, the glasses come with a charging case that can deliver up to 48 hours of charging on the go.