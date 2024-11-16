Meghan Markle Spotted Dancing With Friends During Night Out In US Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was recently spotted dancing the night away with her close friends in Los Angeles, but her husband, Prince Harry, was noticeably absent. According to the New York Post, the Duchess of Sussex attended the launch of her friend and hair colourist Kadi Lee and Myka Harris' Highbrow Hippie haircare line on Thursday. She was spotted in a strapless black jumpsuit as she danced the night away at the launch party, held at Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California - but Prince Harry did not join in on the celebrations.

Meghan Markle attended the event with hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist Daniel Martin, per the outlet. She was filmed dancing with her friends to a gospel choir performance. She was an unmissable highlight on socialite CEO Maya Brenner's Instagram Stories. As the night progressed, the 43-year-old even took to the dance floor alongside her friends; hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

"Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that," Meghan Markle told InStyle magazine of Kadi Lee's new haircare line. "I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder," she continued.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's outing comes amid buzz about her separation from Prince Harry. In recent months, both Meghan Markle and Harry have embarked on several high-profile solo engagements. Prince Harry is travelling from New York to London and even Southern Africa promoting his philanthropic initiatives.

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, has been focusing on her projects, including attending a glamorous charity gala for the Children's Hospital LA, where she was seen wearing her engagement ring. She has reportedly been putting more energy into her entrepreneurial ventures, including her growing lifestyle brand. These separate public appearances have led to whispers of a growing distance between the pair.

However, earlier this month, the pair jointly appeared in a video address for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. In the clip, Prince Harry expressed the necessity for society to prioritise children's online safety. Meghan, on the other hand, reflected on the complex nature of digital connectivity. "My husband and I recognise that today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age," she said.

This video was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared together publicly since their trip to Colombia in August 2024.