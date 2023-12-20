Meghan Markle Reveals The One Gift Her Son Wants But Isn't Getting For Christmas

However, Archie will receive a waffle maker for Christmas.

At just 4 years old, Prince Archie is already showing an interest in photography. Meghan Markle recently shared that her son, along with Prince Harry, has developed a love for taking pictures, inspired by their longtime friend and director, Misan Harriman.

"His inspiration runs deep," Meghan shared during the Nov. 15 Q&A she moderated after a screening of Netflix's The After, Page Six reported. "Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us. I bought Archie a camera and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.'"

"I said," the 42-year-old explained, ''You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas!'"

The chat took place on Nov. 15 at a private home in Montecito, California, where Markle resides with Prince Harry and their two children: Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The tyke's request appears intriguing, considering his father dislikes cameras and the paparazzi.

In a 2021 docuseries, Prince Harry revealed that camera click sounds still trigger him as photographers hounded his mother, Princess Diana, during her final years.

"The clicking of cameras and the flash of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum, what I experienced as a kid," he said.

However, Archie will receive a waffle maker for Christmas.

On a 2021 episode of The Late Late Show, Harry told host James Corden, "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker."

Adding that his son "loves" the waffle maker, Harry said, "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes, 'Waffle.' "