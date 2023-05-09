Mega-Barge, Set To House Hundreds Of Asylum Seekers, Arrives In British Waters

Bibby Stockholm is a three-storey accommodation vessel.

Hundreds of asylum seekers will be housed on the controversial mega-barge "Bibby Stockholm," which has docked in British territorial waters. 500 male asylum seekers will soon reside on a three-story, 222-bedroom vessel off the southeast coast.

According to The Metro News, it was towed into UK waters after it was commandeered by the Home Office and moved from Italy. The vessel arrived for an assessment and refurbishment in Falmouth, Cornwall, this morning.

In the coming weeks, it will dock in Portland Port, Dorset, to be ready to use by the summer for at least 18 months.

The Conservative government has already put forth a plan to outlaw asylum claims by all illegal arrivals and transfer them to "safe" third countries, such as Rwanda.

"We have to use alternative accommodation options, as our European neighbours are doing-including the use of barges and ferries to save the British taxpayer money and to prevent the UK from becoming a magnet for asylum seekers in Europe," said Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

But charity group Refugee Council said the barge will be "completely inadequate" for "vulnerable people who have come to our country in search of safety after fleeing beatings and death threats in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran".

The "Bibby Stockholm" will provide basic accommodation and healthcare, catering facilities, and round-the-clock security.

It was previously used by the Netherlands and Germany to house asylum seekers.



(With inputs from agencies)